Vellayil harbour renovation work comes to a standstill

Fishers who oppose the project say movement of country boats will be hit with the completion of the proposed harbour development

February 14, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The renovation of Vellayil harbour, which has been pending for years, has again come to a standstill with the opposition on the part of a section of traditional fishers in the area.

Around 100 traditional fishermen who are against the project allege that the smooth movement of country boats will be hit if the harbour engineering department is planning to execute the current plan without any revision.

Country boat operators in the harbour area claim that the proposal to construct a new groyne on the northern side of the jetty will interrupt the free entry and exit of country boats, which are still a source of income for many local fishers. They also point out that the construction of giant concrete pillars will permanently shut doors before the traditional operators in the field.

Following the protest, contractors have temporarily stopped the development works at the site. It will be resumed only after settling the disputes between the Harbour engineering wing and country boat operators in the presence of fishermen organisation leaders and Fisheries department officials.

“We are not against any scientific development projects. People are doubtful now because of the failures in scientifically implementing some of the previous projects in the area,” says a local fisherman who is part of an action committee that seeks project revision. He points out that the opinion of elderly fishermen should be considered while finalising development plans for the harbour areas.

Fisheries department sources say a meeting of the harbour development committee will be held here on February 17 to discuss fishermen’s concerns and find a practical solution. They say the completion of the proposed projects worth ₹11.53 crore are crucial for the further development of the harbour which was just a fish landing centre till very recently. 

