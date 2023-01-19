HamberMenu
Vellayan re-appointed as Chairman of IIM Kozhikode 

This is his second tenure, after being first appointed in November, 2018

January 19, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
A. Vellayan

A. Vellayan, Advisor, Murugappa Group has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) for a further period of four years.

This is his second tenure as Chairman BoG IIM-K, after being first appointed to the position in November, 2018. He will chair his first meeting of the BoG for the current tenure at IIM-K campus on Saturday, a press release said here.

Mr. Vellayan is associated with various organisations including Ambadi Investments Pvt. Ltd., Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Limited, Foskor Pty. Ltd., South Africa. In the past, he held positions of president in various industry and trade organisations, and has also been Director of EXIM Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.

