Vehicle registration number duplication tracked again in Kozhikode

December 23, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

One more instance of vehicle registration number duplication has been tracked in Kozhikode district subsequent to investigations into two similar incidents.

Motor Vehicles department (MVD) officials said the motorbikes were found registered under the Vadakara and Thalassery regional transport offices. During the inspection, it was found that the owners had original registration certificates, and they had sold the vehicles multiple times.

The incident came to light when the owner of one of the motorbikes submitted documents for renewal at the Vadakara regional transport office. Officials said the case would be investigated by the police.

In the first case, which was tracked by the Kozhikode traffic police, it was a mistake on the part of the automobile dealer that resulted in number duplication. The scooter owners were totally clueless about the allotment of similar registration numbers until one of them received a notice from the police for traffic rule violation. The faulty allotment came to light when the man sought to know the reason why the notice had been served.

“Incidents of tracking common numbers are taken up very seriously as such vehicles are commonly involved in serious criminal cases and traffic rule violations. Accidental mistakes too will be taken up seriously so as to rule out related complications,” said a senior traffic police officer. He added that chances of registration number duplication were minimal in the past as the MVD took note of the chassis number of each vehicle. The latest incident could be some technical error, he added.

