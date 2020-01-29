Vegetable market to change face of Kalluthankadavu

A slum spread over around two acres of land on the banks of the Conolly canal has been the identity of Kalluthankadavu in Kozhikode for decades until recently when it was demolished and the residents were shifted to an apartment complex nearby. The region is to get a whole new identity in around a year when the Kozhikode Corporation’s wholesale and retail vegetable market will be commissioned.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran launched the piling works of the retail vegetable market on Monday, on the land where the slum was situated. Once completed, the vegetable market at Palayam will be shifted here. On the other hand, a modern commercial complex will come up at the site where the market is presently located. The project, being implemented by the Kalluthankadavu Area Development Company (KADCO), is expected to ease the traffic congestion at Palayam, which is caused mainly by the vehicles plying in and out the market and the bus stand.

The new market is being set up in 5.7 acres of land in three phases. The wholesale vegetable market building is nearing completion near the new apartment complex. The second phase is the retail fruit and vegetable market coming up near the canal, which is expected to be completed in a year. The third phase will be a commercial complex which will be constructed in a nearby land, the acquisition process of which is in progress.

K.C. Mujeeb Rahman, chairman of KADCO, said that the complex will have 37 cents entirely for lorry parking, besides dormitories for the out of State drivers to take rest. The retail market will have its primary entrance from the Kalluthankadavu- Puthiyapalam Road directly into its first floor. “It will have parking facility in all the floors and roof and will be able to accommodate around 250 cars,” he said.

The two-storied wholesale market, nearing completion, will have rooms for vegetable sale and cold storage. Lorries can be parked between the two blocks to load and unload stock.

KADCO will be in charge of the management of the complex for 35 years after which it will be handed over to the Corporation. Until then, the company can reap all benefits from the facility.