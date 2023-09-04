Percussionist Kanjilisseri Padmanabhan to be felicitated with ‘Veera Sringhala’

September 04, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

Noted Chenda exponent Kanjilisseri Padmanabhan is being honoured with a ‘Veera Sringhala’ by his students and the public. The official event titled Sadaram Sreepadmanabham will be held at Nayanar Stadium at Pookkad in Kozhikode on September 10.

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Chairman Mattannur Sankarankutty, one of the patrons of the organising committee, said here on Monday that Mr. Padmanabhan was being honoured considering his contributions to the field of percussion and the methods he adopted to impart knowledge to students across the State irrespective of class, caste, religion, or education.

Veera Sringhala is an honorary ornament presented to accomplished artistes often by their fans. The event at which the Veerasringhala will be presented to Mr. Padmanabhan is a 13-hour non-stop programme, comprising performances by noted personalities from the fields of percussion, music, and dance. The programme will start at 9 a.m. with ‘Irattakkeli’, a double percussion (Chenda and Maddalam) performance by Mattannur Sreekanth, Mattannur Sreeraj (Chenda), Kottakkal Ravi, and Arun Dev Warrier (Maddalam).

Amblappuzha Vijayakumar and Vipin Kumar Konni will present Sopana Sangeetham followed by Pancha-Thayambaka to be presented by Poroor Unnikrishnan, Kalpathi Balakrishnan, Kalanilayam Udayan Namboothiri, Sukapuram Dileep and Chirakkal Nidheesh.

A special Nadaswaram concert by N.R. Kannan and N.R. Anand, major set Panchavadyam led by Kariyannur Narayanan Namboothiri, Kuchippudi by actor Rachana Narayanankutty, and flute fusion by Rajesh Cherthala and team will also be held as part of the event.

Percussionist Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman will inaugurate the event at 5 p.m.

Historian M.R. Raghava Warrier, actor Manoj K. Jayan, and Kanathil Jameela, MLA, will be present on the occasion.

Organising committee chairman Santhosh Kailas was present at the press meet.