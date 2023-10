October 28, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Vayojanotsavam’, a festival for senior citizens is being held in Kozhikode beach from November 10 to 15 as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Kozhikode Corporation. The event includes a get-together at 4 p.m. on November 10 and cultural activities by senior citizens on November 11, 12 ,13, and 15. There will be workshops on issues facing senior citizens in which celebrities are expected to take part, a press release said.

