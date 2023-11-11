ADVERTISEMENT

Vayojanolsavam: panel discussions to focus on challenges in making Kozhikode an elderly-friendly city

November 11, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

People’s representatives and politicians to share their views to support policymakers

The Hindu Bureau

District Judge (Kannur) R.L. Baiju addressing a panel discussion on legal aid and other facilities available for protecting the rights of senior citizens at Vayojanolsavam, a fest for elderly citizens, organised by the Kozhikode Corporation on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The possibilities and challenges in making Kozhikode an elderly-friendly city will be the focus of panel discussions to be held here on Sunday as part of the ongoing ‘Vayojanolsavam-2023’, hosted by the Kozhikode Corporation.

An expert panel comprising 10 members including politicians, people’s representatives, and mediapersons will share their views to help policymakers and local administrators adopt appropriate strategies.

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, MLA Thottathil Raveendran, and two former mayors are expected to participate in the discussions. An open forum to help elderly persons express their concerns and suggestions will also be a highlight of the programme.

Senior citizens performing Thiruvathirakali on Sunday as part of the ongoing ‘Vayojanolsavam-2023’, hosted by the Kozhikode Corporation.

According to fest coordinators, the thematic discussions and cultural events associated with the fest are drawing good response from senior citizens. The presence of experts from various fields who handled subjects such as health, law and welfare issues made it more significant for the target group, they said.

On Saturday, the panel discussions were centred on legal rights of senior citizens. Legal experts, including District Judge (Kannur) R.L. Baiju, were present. There were also discussions on exclusive medical care facilities available for the elderly in the public sector.

