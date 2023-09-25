HamberMenu
Vayo Sevana Award for Kozhikode Corporation

September 25, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation has been selected for the State government’s Vayo Sevana Award for the year 2023 for carrying out welfare activities for senior citizens in an exemplary manner. Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu announced the awards in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. It carries ₹1 lakh in cash and a citation.

Kozhikode has already been declared as an elderly friendly city, and several activities are undertaken for senior citizens. Elderly neighbourhood groups, elderly clubs, Pakal Veedu (day care homes), Thanalidam (wayside resting place), Vayomitram (healthcare project), Knowledge and skill bank, senior citizens’ arts festival, and several training programmes are being implemented by the Corporation. This is besides services such as pensions, pain and palliative care, and doorstep delivery of food.

