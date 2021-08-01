Vathilpadi scheme to be active in Kozhikode by September

Kozhikode

01 August 2021 20:40 IST

Volunteers to visit homes and help beneficiaries complete formalities to avail government services

The Kozhikode Corporation will launch its Vathilpadi (doorstep) scheme by September, and preparations are on to form volunteer groups for the purpose. Corporation welfare standing committee chairman P. Divakaran said the group would have 25 members to be coordinated by a senior corporation official.

It was on New Year’s day this year that the State government announced the Vathilpadi scheme to offer government services at the doorstep for the elderly, bedridden, and the physically challenged.

Mr. Divakaran said the volunteers would visit homes on the basis of information provided by ward councillors and help the beneficiaries complete formalities for social security pensions, biometric mustering facility, and life certificates, besides helping them avail assistance from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The volunteers will also help them procure life-saving medicines.

“There are a lot of people in our neighbourhood who are unaware of the benefits available to them. There are also people who are not in a position to visit the corporation office for various services. The scheme will help them all,” Mr. Divakaran said.

A meeting will soon be held to select volunteers, and the team will be active by the end of September. “The volunteers will stay in touch with the beneficiaries and ensure that they get the services they need,” he added.