Varsity told to extend last date for mark list submission

Human rights panel issues directive

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has asked the Registrar, University of Calicut, to extend the last date to submit the degree mark list for admissions to postgraduate courses to a girl student.

The order was issued by K. Baijunath, commission judicial member, who also sought a report within a week. A petition was filed by E. Irshana, a native of Chathamangalam, Kozhikode. Ms. Irshana, who was a degree student between 2018 and 2021, could not appear for the fourth semester exams in English language because she had COVID-19 symptoms. Though she had applied for permission to appear for the special examinations, the request was turned down.

Ms. Irshana wrote the supplementary exams, the results of which were not released even after five months. She claimed that the supplementary exams, which were supposed to be held in April 2021, were held only in September. Meanwhile, she managed to get provisional admissions for a PG course for 2021-23. Since the results are not published, she is yet to get the mark list and thus confirm her admission.

The commission said that it was the same university that could not hold the supplementary exams on time, could not declare results on time, and even then ask for a mark list. The commission said that the university should not deny her PG admission.