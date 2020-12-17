KozhikodeKOZHIKODE 17 December 2020 21:56 IST
Varsity to set up waste-to-energy plant
The Calicut University Syndicate has approved a project to produce 3,000 units of power from 10 tonnes of waste. A release said that the ₹9-crore project would be implemented in association with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. The university could save ₹70 lakh a year by producing power for its own use.
The waste from the plant could be used as biofertilizer.
