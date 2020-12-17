Kozhikode

Varsity to set up waste-to-energy plant

The Calicut University Syndicate has approved a project to produce 3,000 units of power from 10 tonnes of waste. A release said that the ₹9-crore project would be implemented in association with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. The university could save ₹70 lakh a year by producing power for its own use.

The waste from the plant could be used as biofertilizer.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2020 9:57:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/varsity-to-set-up-waste-to-energy-plant/article33357677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY