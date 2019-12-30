Kozhikode

Varsity to seek legal opinion on action against former VC

The Calicut University Syndicate has decided to seek legal opinion on initiating action against M. Abul Salam who has been accused of committing irregularities during his tenure as Vice-Chancellor.

This was decided at a meeting of the Syndicate held on the varsity campus on Monday. According to sources, the inspection wing of the Finance Department had inquired into the allegations against Mr. Salam and submitted a report to the government recommending action against him. The report was discussed at the Syndicate meeting, which decided to seek legal opinion on what action should be initiated against him.

The meeting also decided to launch an automated storage and retrieval system for answer scripts at the varsity. Notification for the appointment of 116 teachers at the varsity would be issued soon. V. Anil Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, has been entrusted with the task of reconstituting the board of studies.

