Varsity to make fitness education mandatory

Scheme envisages theory and practical classes in Yoga, diet

The University of Calicut is planning to make a fitness education programme mandatory in the syllabus of undergraduate courses in a bid to address issues related to depression among students in the pandemic period.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj here on Thursday. The programme titled COFE (College Fitness Education) will have theory and practical sessions in the form of a massive open online course. Tom K. Thomas, convener of the Syndicate standing committee on sports, said that a good sporting culture would help students overcome mental stress and depression. Those who attended the meeting pointed out that physical health would lead to mental health and contain violent instincts among the youth.

It was the University of Calicut which implemented a sports education scheme for college students for the first time in the country. Practical sessions were planned for undergraduate students in the first four semesters. As it was an optional project, only interested students joined it. Those who successfully completed the project were given six marks in each semester.

The new scheme envisages theory sessions in the first and third semesters and practical classes in the second and fourth semesters. Subjects such as Yoga, cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, diet, nutrition, stress management would be covered.

Theory classes would be held online.

A committee led by physical education teachers would oversee the project. The students would get two credits each in four semesters.

V.P. Sakkeer Hussain, director, Department of Physical Education, said that a workshop would be held for preparing a module for the project. It would be implemented after getting the approval from the Syndicate and academic council.