Varsity to join with ULCCSahead of NAAC evaluation

Calicut University will join hands with the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) ahead of the fourth phase of evaluation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in September 2021.

A meeting of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) was held on the varsity campus on Wednesday to discuss the various projects to be taken up in the coming year along with the ULCCS. Ramesan Paleri, chairman, ULCCS, is a member of the IQAC.

P. Sivadasan, director, IQAC, said that the ULCCS had offered to cooperate in the collection of data and its evaluation, social services, use of technology, skill development, and providing employment opportunities. Various social service and academic projects would be taken up in association with Pallikkal, Tenhippalam, Vallikkunnu, Chelembra, and Peruvallur grama panchayats.

The next meeting of the university Syndicate would discuss the proposal to have a permanent building for the IQAC and allocation of separate budget for its works.

M. Manoharan had been chosen as NAAC coordinator and Abraham Joseph would be assistant coordinator.

The effort would be to get a better grading from NAAC, Mr. Sivadasan said.