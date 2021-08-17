Varsity to have building for storing answer scripts

KOZHIKODE

Vice-Chancellor opens construction of structure

The University of Calicut will have a dedicated building for keeping examination answer scripts on its campus in six months. Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj on Tuesday opened the construction for the structure. According to sources, the automated storage and retrieval system will also have a facility for holding re-evaluation camps. The varsity holds around 16,000 exams in a year and 30 lakh answer scripts belonging to five lakh students are being kept. It is tiring for the Pareeksha Bhavan to keep them in evaluation centres and retrieve them for re-evaluation.

Once the new building comes up, it is expected to become more scientific and easy. As the re-evaluation camps could be held here, the announcement of results too could be fast. There is also a storage facility. The sources said that the system will have 25 units. The building will have a facility to accommodate two lorries that carry the answer scripts. The cost of the project is ₹10.9 crore.

