Kozhikode

Varsity to have building for storing answer scripts

The University of Calicut will have a dedicated building for keeping examination answer scripts on its campus in six months. Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj on Tuesday opened the construction for the structure. According to sources, the automated storage and retrieval system will also have a facility for holding re-evaluation camps. The varsity holds around 16,000 exams in a year and 30 lakh answer scripts belonging to five lakh students are being kept. It is tiring for the Pareeksha Bhavan to keep them in evaluation centres and retrieve them for re-evaluation.

Once the new building comes up, it is expected to become more scientific and easy. As the re-evaluation camps could be held here, the announcement of results too could be fast. There is also a storage facility. The sources said that the system will have 25 units. The building will have a facility to accommodate two lorries that carry the answer scripts. The cost of the project is ₹10.9 crore.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2021 10:39:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/varsity-to-have-building-for-storing-answer-scripts/article35964868.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY