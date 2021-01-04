Varsity Syndicate member to approach Governor against regularisation of staff

Kozhikode

04 January 2021 00:29 IST

He had registered a dissent note against Calicut University’s decision

A member of the Calicut University Syndicate, aligned to the United Democratic Front, is planning to approach the Governor to annul the recent decision of university to regularise the services of daily wage employees who have put in more than 10 years of service.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, the Syndicate member, had registered a dissent note when the decision was taken at a meeting on December 30. According to him, Rule (3) of the Kerala Public Service Commission (Additional Functions as respects the service Under Universities), Act, 2015, appointment to non-teaching posts in universities in Kerala had been left to the Kerala State Public Service Commission.

A special rule had been issued prescribing the appointment, qualification, age limit for the posts of assistants and computer assistants and appointments to all universities had been completed. Also, a similar special rule had been issued for posts such as last grade servants, librarian, pump operator, electrician etc. and the vacancies reported to the PSC. The government had informed universities on January 28, 2016, that regularising daily wage employees or those on contract in government or government institutions after October 9, 2006, would violate a Supreme Court judgment. Mr. Ahammed pointed out that the appointment of people on daily wages or on contract does not entitle them for being regularised in government service.

He noted that daily wage or contractual staff are re-engaged after a mandatory service break from time to time. Thus, their service is not continuous. The re-engagements are approved with a condition that they would not have any right for claiming it for permanent appointment, Mr. Ahammed claimed.

He claimed that the note to Syndicate on the issue did not contain the number of temporary staff who had completed 10 years of service.

Thus, the Syndicate was not in a position to calculate the actual financial commitment it would incur. The regularisation of temporary staff in supernumerary posts, if there are no vacancies, would result in excess expenditure, Mr. Ahammed added.