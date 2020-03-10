Varsity puts off classes; exams on schedule

Calicut University has suspended classes in all affiliated colleges, including professional institutions and the university’s various departments, till March 31 in the wake of the government declaring an alert after the reporting of fresh cases of COVID-19 in the State.
In a release on Tuesday, the university Registrar said that hostels too would not function. Exams, however, would be held as scheduled. The university staff would be exempted from biometric punching during the period. Students and teachers should visit the university campus only for emergency needs, the release said.
