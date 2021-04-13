Varsity invites applications

KOZHIKODE

13 April 2021 23:44 IST

Calicut University has called for applications again for admission to postgraduate and undergraduate courses under the private registration mode for the 2020-21 academic year. Applications can be submitted with a fine of ₹500 between April 17 and 24.

The registration process should be done online and the duly filled application form with valid documents should be sent to the Deputy Registrar, Distance Education section, Calicut University, by April 30.

