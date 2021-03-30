Varsity earmarks ₹5 crore for modernisation of depts

Calicut University approves ₹279.93-crore budget

Calicut University approved a surplus budget with an outlay of ₹279.93 crore for 2021-22 financial year at a Senate meeting held here on Tuesday.

According to sources, ₹5 crore has been allocated for the modernisation of departments, including their development as Centres with Potential for Excellence. The amount would also be used for a museum, manuscripts library and a Central Sophisticated Instrumentation Facility. Another ₹2 crore would be earmarked for the ongoing renovation works. Institute for Tribal Studies and Research hostel in Wayanad would get ₹1 crore. An equal amount has been allocated for the construction of second floor for the plant biotechnology building.

A sum of ₹50 lakh has been allocated for the ongoing work on the golden jubilee block of academic evaluation. All these are under the State Plan Grant. Energy, water and green audit as well as Knowledge Extension Centre and extension works would get ₹2 crore each, which has been included in the non-plan fund.

Objections raised

Meanwhile, a group of Senate members affiliated to the United Democratic Front raised objections during the question hour session. According to P. Rasheed Ahammed, Senate member, this followed a wrong answer given to a question on the recruitment of faculty in various departments. Mr. Ahammed said that two reports on faculty recruitment were approved at a Senate meeting held on March 28, 2015. The main report had said that appointments would be made only after clearing the backlog vacancies. Its annexure ad mentioned about backlog vacancies of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and differently abled. Mr. Ahammed alleged that in reply to a question on Tuesday, only partial information from these reports were given. He also alleged that a Left-leaning member made inappropriate remarks which led to a protest. Later, the member is reported to have apologised for his comments.