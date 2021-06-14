Varsity clarifies on exam timetable

KOZHIKODE

14 June 2021 22:17 IST

The University of Calicut on Monday clarified that it was yet to publish the revised timetable of exams that were postponed in view of the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

A release said that all the information related to the conduct of exams would be published on the university website. Students should not be carried away by the misinformation being spread now through the social media and must check the website for information, it said.

