Calicut University accused of hiding information on interview

Selection of Assistant Professors in Dept. of Education at Calicut University

The University of Calicut has been accused of withholding information related to the interview held for the post of Assistant Professor in one of its departments, in which wives of CPI(M) leaders were in the rank list.

It has been claimed that the university disobeyed a directive of Vishwas Mehta, State Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

The interview for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Education was held on January 19, and a rank list of five persons was published later.

M.P. Bindu, who petitioned the Information Commissioner, was also one of the applicants. She had sought details of marks given to each selected person during the interview. Ms. Bindu told The Hindu on Wednesday that though the university had been asked to furnish information by August 10, the authorities did not oblige.

“When I again approached the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar, I was told to file an appeal again and furnish documents afresh,” she claimed. The apparent reason for not providing the score-sheet is that it would pose a threat to the lives of the selection committee members. Ms. Bindu said she had again written to the CIC highlighting the university’s response.