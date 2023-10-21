HamberMenu
Variety of programmes organised for golden jubilee fete of Vanitha PS in Kozhikode

Mega Thiruvathira, self-defence, and Kalaripayattu demonstrations held on Saturday

October 21, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The Mega Thiruvathira organised by women police officers as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Asia’s first women’s police station in Kozhikode, on Saturday.

The Mega Thiruvathira organised by women police officers as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Asia’s first women’s police station in Kozhikode, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A variety of programmes are being held across the city ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of the women’s police station on Pavamani Road, hailed as the first of its kind in Asia.

A mega Thiruvathira feat featuring around 50 women police officers was the highlight of the celebrations on Saturday. Besides, self-defence and Kalaripayattu demonstrations by women were held at Gokulam Galleria Mall.

The station was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 27, 1973. The golden jubilee celebrations began on October 16 with around 50 women police officers donating blood to the blood bank at the Women and Children’s Hospital in the city. Several officers donated their hair to cancer patients on October 17, while they mingled with children through the programme ‘Policum kuttyolum’ on October 18.

A mega medical camp was held at the station on October 19, while the officers led a motor bike rally to raise awareness against drug abuse and held a women’s cricket match on October 20.

Women’s councils, night walk, meals to residents of poor homes, mass run against drug abuse, an awareness programme ‘Be positive for women’, and honouring of retired women police officers are the programmes scheduled for the coming days.

A women’s expo and several cultural programmes will be part of the major celebrations on October 25, 26, and 27 in which ministers, senior police officials, and department heads, besides cultural leaders are expected to take part.

