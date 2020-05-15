Vande Bharat: six flights to be operated to Calicut

More flights will operate from Gulf destinations to the Calicut international airport in the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission beginning Saturday.

Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu that six flights would operate during the first phase. “Air India Express will operate the first flight from Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The second repatriation flight will be from Doha on Monday,” he said.

One of the flights is operated by Air India from Riyadh on May 19. The other flights are from Salala and Muscat on May 20 and 21 respectively and finally from Dubai on May 23. “These are the confirmed schedules released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” Mr. Rao said.

“Nearly 865 Indians stranded in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations have reached the State via the Calicut airport in five flights in the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission from May 7 to 14,” he said.

Additional flights are expected from other countries. The current schedule has no flights from Bahrain and Kuwait. Air India Express will operate 11 flights to India from Dubai in the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission.

At least one flight each is expected from Russia, Ireland, Italy, France, Tajikistan, Indonesia, Australia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Armenia and Philippines to any of the four airports in Kerala.

The Calicut airport will also have to wait till the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) approve the operation of domestic flight service from different cities. “As of now, only Thiruvananthapuram airport has been considered for the resumption of commercial domestic flight services,” Mr. Rao said.