Vanasouhrida Sadassu at Perambra, Mukkom on Thursday

April 05, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Event at Perambra to be held at Town Hall at 10.30 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Vanasouhrida Sadassu, the government-sponsored interactive sessions to have a healthy dialogue between the department of Forests and Wildlife and the people, will be held at Perambra and Mukkom in Kozhikode district on Thursday. According to a release, the event at Perambra will be held at the Town Hall at 10.30 a.m. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran, and Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will be present. Mr. Devarkovil and Mr. Saseendran will attend the event to be held at 3.30 p.m. at MM Moosa Auditorium, Mukkom.

