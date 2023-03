March 22, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Mayor Beena Philip presented the Vanamitra Award to Darshanam Samskarika Vedi on the occasion of International Day of Forests on Tuesday. M.A. Johnson, secretary of the Vedi, received the award. The Mayor said the Corporation council had permitted the Vedi to set up a Miyawaki model micro forest on one cent near the fountain at Mananchira square. It will also be responsible to take care of it.