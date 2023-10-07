Vallathol commemoration day on October 14

October 07, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

MLA Thottathil Raveendran will inaugurate the Vallathol commemoration day, National Kathakali Day observance, and award ceremony being organised by Thodayam Kathakali Yogam on the occasion of its 34th anniversary on October 14 at Guruvayurappan Hall of Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode. District Collector A. Geetha will be the chief guest. K.B. Rajanand, administrative committee member of Kerala Kalamandalam, Dr. Narayanankutty Warrier, Director of MVR Cancer Centre, Dr. Mili Mony, managing director of Malabar Hospital and Kottakkal Devadasan, lead trainer at PSV Natyasangham will be present on the occasion.