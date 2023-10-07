HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vallathol commemoration day on October 14

October 07, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

MLA Thottathil Raveendran will inaugurate the Vallathol commemoration day, National Kathakali Day observance, and award ceremony being organised by Thodayam Kathakali Yogam on the occasion of its 34th anniversary on October 14 at Guruvayurappan Hall of Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode. District Collector A. Geetha will be the chief guest. K.B. Rajanand, administrative committee member of Kerala Kalamandalam, Dr. Narayanankutty Warrier, Director of MVR Cancer Centre, Dr. Mili Mony, managing director of Malabar Hospital and Kottakkal Devadasan, lead trainer at PSV Natyasangham will be present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.