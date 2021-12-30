Valiyangadi to get makeover as night food street

KOZHIKODE

30 December 2021 19:58 IST

Project part of efforts to promote tourism through State’s traditional cuisines

The centuries-old busy commercial street of Valiyangadi (Big Bazaar) in Kozhikode has been identified for launching the government-sponsored food street on roadside project in the State.

Addressing a news conference here, P.A. Mohamad Riyas, Minister for Public Works and Tourism, said the Tourism Department had conceived the project to promote tourism through traditional cuisines of the State. This was a New Year gift from the Department of Tourism for the people of Kozhikode, he said.

He said that the project would be implemented in collaboration with the Kozhikode Corporation. It was intended to provide traditional cuisines in each area and serve them to tourists from 7 p.m. to midnight. The food streets would be go live from May.

The Minister said that the routine of traders and workers in Valiyangadi would not be disrupted. In fact, the project would benefit them.

A meeting of traders, workers, hotel and restaurant association officials and tourism department officials would be convened soon to discuss matters relating to the implementation of the project.

Mr. Riyas said that the project would be organised in collaboration with Kudumbashree and other agencies in the hotel sector in the district.