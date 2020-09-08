Valiyangadi roofing work to be completed soon

The labourers in Valiyangadi, one of the major markets in Kozhikode city, will not have to work in the scorching sun for long. The work of roofing over the street will be completed in less than four months, said Public Works Standing Committee Chairperson of Kozhikode Corporation, T.V. Lalithaprabha.
Inaugurated
Mayor Thottathil Raveendran on Tuesday inaugurated the portion of the roof that was completed in the first phase, at the same time launching the second phase of the project. The first phase, which is 98 metres long, was completed at a cost of ₹75 lakh. The corporation has set aside ₹2 crore for the second phase, which includes roofing for 250 metres.
The labourers of Valiyangadi had collected ₹12 lakh as their contribution to the project, which was handed over to the Mayor at the event. Ms.Lalithaprabha said that the corporation had a mega project for the renovation of all its markets, funded by KIIFB.
