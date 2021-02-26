Valedictory of Basheer centenary tomorrow

Kozhikode

26 February 2021 00:55 IST

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip will open the valedictory of the Vaikom Mohammed Basheer centenary celebrations at the Town Hall here on February 27.

According to Pradeep Houdino and V.P. Sukumaran, functionaries of the All-India Malayali Association (AIMA), which has been holding various events to mark the celebrations, a musical tribute will be paid to the writer at the event. Gokulam Gopalan, president, AIMA, and Mayoora Shreyams Kumar, programme head, Club FM, will be present. K. Ashwini Kumar, Port Officer, Kozhikode, will be honoured. The centenary celebrations were opened on January 21 at the Calicut Press Club. Mr. Houdino said that the association plans to hold similar events to commemorate other writers as well in the future.

