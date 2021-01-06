Vagbhatananda park opened at Onchiyam

The facility was established by ULCCS at a cost of ₹2.80 crore

Tourism Minister Kadakampalli Surendran threw open the Vagbhatananda park in Onchiyam here on Tuesday.

The park was built in memory of Vagbhatananda, a renaissance leader in Uralungal (then Karakkad), which was the centre of his activities.

The park is extended along the renovated Onchiyam- Nadapuram Road from the railway station to the national highway and was constructed at a cost of ₹2.80 crore by Uralungal Labour Contractors Cooperative Society (ULCCS), which was founded by Vagabhadananda himself.

The park has been constructed as a model for the State government initiative to develop public places in accordance with the culture of the respective regions. The park consists of statues, an open stage, badminton court, open gymnasium, and children’s park, besides small huts along the way, for rest. There are seating corners beneath the trees. Toilets have been designed to accommodate the differently abled as well.

The bus stop, fish market, and well along the road have been redesigned to be part of the park. Elaborate parking facility has also been arranged. The park has been designed in such a way that traffic will not be disrupted. It is completely compliant with differently-abled people.

C.K. Nanu, MLA, presided over the inaugural function.