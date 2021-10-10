Vadakara to get corporate funding for waste management

Kozhikode

Consultancy to prepare project report in three months

Vadakara Municipality in Kozhikode, which has earned a unique place in the State for its efforts in waste management, may get substantial help from some multinational companies in bettering its efforts. Barefoot Monsoon, a consultancy based in Sydney, Australia, has reached out to the municipality, as part of extending its activities to Kerala. Miswin Mahesh, a representative of the consultancy, visited Vadakara on Saturday to assess its progress in the sector.

Barefoot Monsoon manages the funds of 25 multinational companies, which they spend as part of their Extended Social Responsibility. It is in India as part of a worldwide initiative to assist third world countries in maintaining a circular economy and reducing plastic pollution in the ocean, thus protecting several species from extinction.

“The consultancy is planning to implement several schemes in Vadakara, quite similar to what they have implemented in Indonesia. They have been in touch with the State government before coming to Vadakara,” said Manalil Mohanan, coordinator of the Haritha Karma Sena in Vadakara.

User fee to be paid

As a first step, the consultancy will pay the user fee to Haritha Karma Sena for low-income families in the municipality who cannot afford it.

Other projects

Providing electric vehicles to the Haritha Karma Sena to ease the door-to-door waste collection, mechanised segregation of plastic, indoor mobility vehicles at the material recovery facility and eco-friendly waste collection bags for each house and establishment to segregate waste at source are the other projects that may be implemented. Mr. Miswin will prepare a project report in three months and make the corporate funding available eventually. Municipal Chairperson K.P. Bindu and other officials accompanied Mr. Miswin on his visit.