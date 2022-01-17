Vadakara taluk office fire: Officials confident of resolving complaints on gutted files

Kozhikode

17 January 2022

152 complaints received through special help desks so far

Revenue Department officials have exuded confidence about addressing all the major complaints received from the public to recreate documents and files which were gutted in a recent fire at Vadakara taluk office building. Of the 152 complaints received so far through the special help desks, only below 20 were found difficult to be cleared within a short time.

“We have closed the help desks and opened a separate helpline at the temporary office to deal with fresh enquiries.We may not need any taluk-level or district-level adalat for addressing grievances related to the file loss alone,” said TahsildarAshique Thotton. He also said the usable files recovered from the gutted building had been categorised for quick reference.

Officials who worked with the special help desks said the recovery of destroyed files related to various types of title deeds could be a slightly difficult task as related files from various village offices and the Land Records Department were needed to complete the process. They said the certification by the taluk-level authorities for clearing applications in these cases would be done on completion of the verification of such files.

At the same time, they pointed out that such a time-consuming work would be needed only in the case of title deeds which were not digitalised. Applications to secure the copy of digitalised title deeds would be an easy task because of the availability of e-files for reference, they said.

It was on December 17 last year that a massive fire destroyed the taluk office building at Vadakara. Several valuable office files, computers and office accessories had been destroyed in the incident. Satheesh Narayanana, an Andhra Pradesh native, had been arrested in connection with the arson case.

According to the special investigation squad, the renovated building was set on fire by the man who was mentally unstable.