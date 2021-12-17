Vadakara taluk office fire: help desks to be set up to address concerns of public

Adalats to be planned to deal with serious grievances: Minister

Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Friday said special help desks would be opened in the district on Monday to address the concerns of citizens who fear the loss of important files in the Vadakara taluk office fire.

While speaking to reporters after visiting the spot, the Minister said the help desks would offer friendly service to the public for checking the status of files under the leadership of a team of revenue officers led by the Kozhikode Additional District Magistrate.

“We will ensure that no middlemen or agents cash in on the opportunity to exploit the public in the name of file recovery. The purpose of help desks is to fast-track the whole process without such middlemen,” said the Minister. He added that taluk-level and district-level adalats would be planned to address serious grievances related to the loss of files.

Referring to the investigations into the incident, the Minister said an 11-member police team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police from the District Crime Branch had been entrusted with the task. “Some of the recent fire outbreaks near the taluk office will also be brought under detailed investigation,” he said.

Lauding the selfless role played by local residents and people’s representatives in the rescue operation, Mr. Rajan said it helped reduce the impact of the fire and save nearby buildings. To ensure uninterrupted service to the public, the taluk office would resume functioning in a nearby rented building from Monday, he added.