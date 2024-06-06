Vadakara railway station renovation under Amrit Bharat scheme in full swing

The renovation of the Vadakara railway station in Kozhikode under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) is in full swing. The authorities plan to complete ₹21.66-crore Central project by the end of this fiscal. It is the only station selected for development in the district under the scheme.

The elevation of existing platforms has been completed to facilitate easy entry and exit of passengers in response to a major demands put forth by passengers’ forums. The intervention of outgoing MP K. Muraleedharan was also instrumental in sanctioning funds for the project.

The renovation works of rest rooms and comfort station are expected to be completed within a few months. There will be improved facilities for ticket reservations on completion of major development works.

According to Railway officials, seating arrangements and roof works on platform number-1 have already been completed. The development of parking space was one of the major tasks to be completed to accommodate maximum number of vehicles utilising the available 10,000-square metre space, they added.

The ABSS initiative is expected to support developing roads connecting the railway station with local bus stands. A portion of the already sanctioned fund will be set aside for the first phase of road development works. The works will also include beautification of the station premises, landscaping, better signage, modern illuminations and surveillance cameras.

Six stations, including Vadakara, under the Palakkad division are being covered under the scheme. According to officials, ₹142 crore will be spent on upgrading facilities at Kasaragod, Payyannur, Tirur, Shoranur Junction and Mangaluru Junction railway stations.