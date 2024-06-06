GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Vadakara railway station renovation under Amrit Bharat scheme in full swing

Published - June 06, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The renovation of the Vadakara railway station in Kozhikode under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) is in full swing. The authorities plan to complete ₹21.66-crore Central project by the end of this fiscal. It is the only station selected for development in the district under the scheme.

The elevation of existing platforms has been completed to facilitate easy entry and exit of passengers in response to a major demands put forth by passengers’ forums. The intervention of outgoing MP K. Muraleedharan was also instrumental in sanctioning funds for the project.

The renovation works of rest rooms and comfort station are expected to be completed within a few months. There will be improved facilities for ticket reservations on completion of major development works.

According to Railway officials, seating arrangements and roof works on platform number-1 have already been completed. The development of parking space was one of the major tasks to be completed to accommodate maximum number of vehicles utilising the available 10,000-square metre space, they added.

The ABSS initiative is expected to support developing roads connecting the railway station with local bus stands. A portion of the already sanctioned fund will be set aside for the first phase of road development works. The works will also include beautification of the station premises, landscaping, better signage, modern illuminations and surveillance cameras. 

Six stations, including Vadakara, under the Palakkad division are being covered under the scheme. According to officials, ₹142 crore will be spent on upgrading facilities at Kasaragod, Payyannur, Tirur, Shoranur Junction and Mangaluru Junction railway stations.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / national government / indian railways

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.