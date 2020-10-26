Vadakara Municipality launches She Lodge, Pakalveedu

The Vadakara Municipality has launched two new projects — a She Lodge for women and a ‘Pakalveedu’ (day shelter) for senior citizens. Both the projects, inaugurated by Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan on Monday, will be managed by a Community Development Society of the Kudumbasree Mission.

The municipal authorities say the She Lodge facility at Puthiyappu has been a long pending demand of women who come to the municipal area for training, interviews, official meetings and travel purposes.

The newly constructed two-storey building has amenities for accommodating 22 persons at a time.

Two air-conditioned double rooms apart from separate single and double rooms are available at the place at affordable rates. Dormitory facility is also available for eight people at a time.

As the project comes under a special component scheme, the fare of air-conditioned double rooms has been limited to ₹400 per head. Single rooms will be available at a daily rent of ₹300. While ordinary rooms are given at ₹250 per head, the dormitory facility can be availed at ₹150 per head. Continuous stay will be limited to three days as the service will have to be made available for all needy women.

The Pakalveedu project for senior citizens will offer an array of facilities, including medical and entertainment services. There are now facilities to admit 16 persons at a time. According to the municipal authorities, more such units would be set up based on the feedback of the elderly. Expenses for managing the facility will be borne by the municipality. There is also a plan to introduce pick-and-drop service for needy persons.

“We have spent ₹50 lakh each for both projects. Though facilities are ready, admission will start only at a later stage by complying with the COVID-19 protocol of the State government,” said Vadakara Municipal Chairman K. Sreedharan.