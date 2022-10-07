The Vadakara Municipality launched a comprehensive awareness project against substance abuse on Friday. T.P. Meharoof Raj, noted music therapist and former physician at the Kozhikode Government General Hospital, inaugurated the project named ‘Paricha’ (shield). An awareness session led by Excise officials marked the commencement of activities under the scheme. Municipal Chairperson K.P. Bindu presided over the inaugural function. Chairpersons of various standing committees were present.
Vadakara Municipality launches project against substance abuse
The project aims to promote awareness against substance abuse
