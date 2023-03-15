ADVERTISEMENT

Vadakara-Mahe water canal work to be completed by 2025

March 15, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

Possibilities of strengthening banks of the canal to be explored

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is planning to complete the Vadakara-Mahe water canal development work by 2025, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly. The information was provided in reply to a submission by Kuttiady MLA K.P. Kunhammed Kutty. The government had earlier allocated ₹25.3 crore for land acquisition for the project. The design prepared by LBS Institute of Technology for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, for work on the third reach of the canal will be revised. Possibilities of strengthening banks of the canal will be explored. Decisions to this effect were taken at a meeting attended by the executive director, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

