Vadakara-Kainatty NH stretch a nightmare for motorists

Call to fill potholes, install street lights on road falls on deaf ears

The absence of street lights and faulty functioning of traffic signal lights have emerged as the biggest safety threat for motorists on the Vadakara-Kainatty stretch of the Kozhikode-Kannur national highway. Faulty speed detection cameras are yet to be replaced on the accident-prone stretches of the highway.

Recently, four persons succumbed to injuries in freak road accidents on the route. More than 15 persons have suffered grave injuries. Youths from the area allege that there is no permanent mechanism to attend to emergency repairing works of traffic signal lights. They also say that the street protests organised by them to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue are yet to evoke any response.

“Night riding is tough on the route because of the absence of street lights. Since this monsoon season, many motorists have been complaining of poor road visibility in accident-prone areas,” says Poikayil Venuraj, a taxi driver from Nadapuram. He also points out that vehicles parked along the road double the chances of accidents.

The reluctance of local police stations to post sufficient number of officials for traffic control is a hurdle for the smooth movement of vehicles through junctions where signal lights are out of order.

Drivers in the area say the absence of police in junctions encourages many erring motorists to defy speed limit regulations and ignore lane discipline.

Though a few local youth organisation workers recently submitted a memorandum to the Public Works Minister in this regard, the department is yet to take any action. The call for filling some of the large potholes, which emerged as death traps for motorists, also went in vain.

A local body member from Vadakara says some of the avenue trees were found posing a threat to the safety of motorists on the national highway. “There should be a safety audit at the earliest on the route so that it could address many issues on time,” he adds.