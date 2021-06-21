Vaccination gets a boost in Kozhikode

563 test positive; test positivity rate 8.45%

Vaccination for COVID-19 got a boost in Kozhikode on Monday when 28,920 people got the jab at various centres in the district. Meanwhile, 563 people newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here.

Going by the COWIN portal, Monday marked the highest number of people vaccinated so far this month. As many as 26,761 had got it on June 8 and 24,015 on June 4. Only 846 were vaccinated on June 13 and it dropped to 668 on June 20. The number crossed 20,000-mark only thrice this month. The district administration had earlier this month planned to give the jab to up to 40,000 people a day. Fresh doses are reported to have arrived in the past two days.

So far, 11.03 lakh people have been vaccinated, of whom 8.84 lakh got the first dose and 2.18 lakh got both the doses.

The district medical officer said that 554 people got infected through local transmission while the source of infection of nine others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 227 cases of locally acquired infections. As many as 6,805 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate was 8.45%. A total of 1,016 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload stands at 10,169.