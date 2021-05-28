Vaccination for differently abled in Kozhikode today

1,697 new cases in district, TPR rate at 15.21%

The one-day COVID vaccination drive for differently abled organised by the district administration in association with District Medical Office, Departments of Social Justice and Women and Child Welfare, National Trust LLC and Kerala Social Security Mission, will be held on Saturday. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will launch the drive at Beach General Hospital at 9 a.m.

The vaccines are distributed through 100 centres in the district. At least one centre has been set up in every local body. Around 15,000 differently abled people of the age group 18 to 44 are expected to benefit from the drive.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode District recorded 1,697 new COVID cases on Friday with the test positivity rate being 15.21%. One of the new patients has come from another State while the source is unknown in 35 cases. As many as 1,661 persons were infected through local transmission. At the same time, 1,493 persons have been cured and discharged from various COVID hospitals and treatment centres. At present, there are 22,442 COVID patients in the district.

On the other hand, 631 cases were registered by the police in the district on Friday for violation of COVID protocol, of which 257 cases in the city and 263 cases in the rural areas were for not wearing masks.

1,726 cases in Thrissur

There were 1,726 fresh cases in Thrissur district on Friday while 2,073 patients recovered from the pandemic. The test positivity rate was 18.26%.

According to official statistics, 1,710 people, including eight health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Friday. As many as 9,451 samples were taken for the test on Friday.