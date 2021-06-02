Vaccination drive on to cover vulnerable sections

Kozhikode

02 June 2021 22:17 IST

Members of SC, ST communities to be immunised

The special vaccination camps organised by the Health Department to save the vulnerable backward segments from the pandemic threat have so far covered 17,665 Scheduled Caste (SC) community members in Kozhikode district.

This includes 5,471 persons in the 45-plus category who have received their second dose completing the total course of immunization.

“Based on the availability of vaccines, we will be organising more such camps in SC settlements. The target is to cover 38,869 more persons in the above 45 category to wind up the first phase,” says K.P. Shaji, District Development Officer, SC Development Department. According to him, there are over 1,500 SC colonies in Kozhikode district alone, of which 30 per cent of the total population above 45 category has already been covered.

Meanwhile, the drive to cover the 18-plus category in the SC group is yet to begin with the continuing shortage of vaccine and scheduling issues.

According to the official figures of the department, the total eligible SC population, including the youngsters above 18 years old, will come around two lakh in Kozhikode district.

In the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, 234 persons have already received their first and second doses of preventive vaccines.

Of this, 84 persons fall in the above 60 category. There are also 82 persons between the 18 and 44 age group who were given the vaccine under priority care.

According to ST Department officials, 2,108 more persons including youngsters and elders have to receive their second dose to complete the first phase. The total number of all eligible ST beneficiaries above the age of 18 is now 8,139 in Kozhikode district.

The latest figures available with the ST Department say 262 ST community members are now undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Kozhikode district.

However, the total number of affected persons from various ST colonies till date is 606. The department has also confirmed four COVID-19 deaths within the ST community.