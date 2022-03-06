Vaccination drive in Kozhikode

Aim is to cover 18,924 children

Mission Indradhanush, a special vaccination drive for pregnant women and children below the age of two, will begin in Kozhikode district on Monday. Kozhikode is one of the nine districts in Kerala where the percentage of those who have taken preventive vaccination in the specified segment is below 90. The drive aims to cover 18,924 children and 945 pregnant women, says a press release.