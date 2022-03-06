Vaccination drive in Kozhikode
Aim is to cover 18,924 children
Mission Indradhanush, a special vaccination drive for pregnant women and children below the age of two, will begin in Kozhikode district on Monday. Kozhikode is one of the nine districts in Kerala where the percentage of those who have taken preventive vaccination in the specified segment is below 90. The drive aims to cover 18,924 children and 945 pregnant women, says a press release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.