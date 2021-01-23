Vaccination drive: Health dept. to finish first phase by Feb. 12

Kozhikode

23 January 2021

Around 4,000 health workers given jab so far in Kozhikode

The Health Department hopes to conclude the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Kozhikode district by February 12. A week after the launch of the drive on January 16, around 4,000 health workers have been vaccinated here so far.

Vaccination district-level nodal officer T. Mohandas told The Hindu that 100 people were given the jab at the centre attached to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Saturday.

The drive had been held on last Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday as well. He said that more vaccination centres would be added in the coming days. According to sources, they would be at the MCH, Baby Memorial Hospital, Malabar Medical College, Meitra Hospital, and IQRAA Hospital.

As many as 800 people were vaccinated on January 16. On the second day, the number came down to 652 and it fell further to 571 the next day. As many as 904 and 924 people got the injection on the fourth and fifth days, respectively.

The initial plan was to hold the vaccination drive on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. No vaccination would be held on Wednesday as routine immunisation is being held on the day.

Hundred people each were to be vaccinated at each of the 11 centres in the district.

However, the State-level steering committee on vaccination decided to increase the number of centres and hold the programme on more days in view of the slow pace of the drive across Kerala.

Around 35,000 health workers have registered for it in Kozhikode district in the first phase.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that at least some of the health workers had not been able to attend the drive because they were given the message to reach the centre just a day in advance.

The schedule for vaccination is being prepared by district-level officials now through www.cowin.gov.in. However, since a day’s schedule is being prepared just a day before, the attendance is less than expected.

The State-level steering committee is learnt to have approved the proposal to give a 48-hour notice now.

Also, other registered health workers shall be vaccinated if a particular person fails to turn up. But, it is not clear if the second proposal is practical as most of them could be engaged in other duties, the sources added.