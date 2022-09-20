Vaccination drive for stray dogs begins in Kozhikode

Vaccination of street dogs in progress at Arakkinar in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Over 10 dogs were injected on the first day of the vaccination drive for stray dogs in the Kozhikode Corporation area on Tuesday. The drive was focused on Govinda Vilasam School at Naduvattam near Beypore, which has been identified as a hotspot.

Three Animal Birth Control (ABC) assistants were involved in catching the dogs while veterinary officers administered vaccine on the spot. The drive will continue for over a month, covering other hotspots such as Mankavu, Govindapuram, and Arakkinar.

Earlier, Mayor Beena Philip launched the drive in the presence of health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree and Chief Veterinary Officer Shamsudeen.

Other urban local bodies in the district too have come up plans to tackle the stray dog menace. Koyilandy municipality has come up with an action plan to vaccinate all pet dogs in the town within a week while stray dogs are to be vaccinated by October 20. Efforts will be made to shift ferocious street dogs to shelters. The municipality will also undertake awareness programmes to address the fear among local people.

Mukkom municipality will expedite the licensing and vaccination process for pet dogs. Vaccination of stray dogs and setting up of shelters are also under consideration.