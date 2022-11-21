Vaccination drive against foot-and-mouth disease under way in Kozhikode

November 21, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The third phase of the ongoing vaccination drive against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) is expected to cover 50% of the target by the end of the week in Kozhikode district. As many as 131 veterinary squads are on the field to support the special drive launched here on November 15.

“The drive will go on till December 7 with the support of various local bodies in the district. There is very good response from farmers to the initiative,” said an official associated with the drive. She said the period would be extended with the permission of the government if the target was not achieved in time.

The Animal Husbandry department plans to cover 98,163 domestic animals in Kozhikode district. It has also ensured sufficient stock of the vaccine. Besides vaccination, the squads will organise awareness campaigns on various livestock diseases, precautions to fight rabies, and tips on healthy diet.

The department hopes to vaccinate 13,41,996 cows and 1,01,504 buffaloes across the State in the third phase of the drive. There are 1,916 active field-level squads comprising vaccinators and helpers to support the initiative. Veterinary surgeons in panchayats are supervising the work.

Veterinary doctors in Kozhikode said there had been a substantial drop in fresh FMD cases, and they attributed it to the mass vaccination drive. Farmers who cooperated with the drive in the previous years are satisfied with the effectiveness of the vaccine.

It was in 2013 that the district witnessed a major FMD outbreak. Since then, the Animal Husbandry department has been prompt in vaccinating maximum number of cows and buffaloes. Free supply of vaccines and occasional check-ups also came as a relief for hundreds of low-income farmers in the district.