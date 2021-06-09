Vaccination camp for sexual minorities held

Thrissur

09 June 2021 21:55 IST

A special COVID vaccination camp was organised for the sexual minority communities in Thrissur district on Wednesday.

In all, 55 people participated in the vaccination camp held at Jawahar Balbhavan. The district medical office and district social justice department with the association of ESAF Bank, organised the camp on the direction of the District Collector.

