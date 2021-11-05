VACB recommends probe into KSRTC bus terminal construction

Kozhikode

05 November 2021 21:14 IST

Preliminary report on irregularities to be submitted to Vigilance Director soon

The Kozhikode unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has recommended to take up a case against the architect and former chief engineer of the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) in connection with the flaws in the construction of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus terminal and commercial complex on Mavoor Road in the city.

Vigilance officials said that the preliminary report detailing the irregularities in the construction of the ₹74.63-crore complex six years ago would be submitted to VACB Director Sudheesh Kumar in a couple of days. Based on complaints over the construction of the terminal, the Vigilance department was tasked to conduct an inquiry.

The Vigilance team also went through a submission by the team from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, headed by Prof. P. Alagasundara Moorthy, which had found structural weakness in the building. The panel had stated that 20% of the pillars of the terminal were structurally weak and required immediate strengthening.

Advertising

Advertising

Now, it was up to the Vigilance headquarters to go ahead with registering a case and carrying out a thorough investigation, officials said.

However, the officials said that the report was not conclusive and would require further probe. The KTDFC had constructed the twin tower, which was inaugurated on June 1, 2015. The first tower has 10 floors and the second 11 floors including space for parking.

Sources said that the Vigilance report had pointed out that the complex had been constructed without the prior approval of the Kozhikode Corporation. An application for the building plan was submitted only after the completion of the structure.

The Transport Department has constituted a five-member committee to study and give recommendations on a report by the IIT-M within two weeks.

Meanwhile, the KTDFC has served notices on tenants in the KSRTC bus terminal and commercial complex to close down their operations to carry out the proposed repair and rehabilitation of the building.