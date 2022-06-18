VACB inspects Education department offices in Kozhikode

Search follows complaints of suspected irregularities in appointments

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) squad completed the first round of its flash inspections at Education department offices in Kozhikode district subsequent to confidential complaints about alleged irregularities in appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff.

The search was conducted at the offices in Vadakara, Thamarassery, Kozhikode, and Kunnamangalam on Friday. It was alleged that some staff members had accepted rewards in the name of facilitating appointments.

However, VACB sources said they could not find any incriminating documents or evidence during the inspection to prove the charges. They also confirmed that details of files that were not cleared by the officers concerned were also examined as part of the inspection named ‘Operation Jyoti.’